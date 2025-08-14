SouthState Corp Purchases 48 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after buying an additional 588,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,866,133,000 after buying an additional 461,307 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,962,000 after buying an additional 450,858 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $581.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $594.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

