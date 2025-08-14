SouthState Corp Makes New $62,000 Investment in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in UGI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,126,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,727,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,037,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,524,000 after buying an additional 251,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UGI by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,002,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,988,000 after buying an additional 703,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UGI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,726,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,366,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,806,000 after buying an additional 795,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

