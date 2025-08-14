325 Shares in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ares Management by 129.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 40.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 99.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $667,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,437 shares of company stock worth $119,144,937. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.