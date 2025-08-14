Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,882,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.36% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $430,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $532.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.90. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $534.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

