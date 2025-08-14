SouthState Corp Invests $51,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $178,385,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Kroger Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

