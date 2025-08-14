AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221,948 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $93,759,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush upgraded AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $254.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

