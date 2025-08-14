JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,587,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $257,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAG opened at $46.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

