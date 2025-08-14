JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $185.35 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.27% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $185,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 464,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.