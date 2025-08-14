Covestor Ltd Has $68,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $30,611,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,613,505.65. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.