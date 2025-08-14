Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $199,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 50.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,296 shares of company stock worth $8,711,033. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Woodward Stock Down 2.2%

WWD stock opened at $246.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

