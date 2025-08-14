William Guyer Sells 35,007 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 35,007 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $2,512,452.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,801.99. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, August 5th, William Guyer sold 14 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $1,004.78.

On Friday, July 18th, William Guyer sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $36,720.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, William Guyer sold 4,379 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $321,768.92.

On Tuesday, July 1st, William Guyer sold 100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $1,448,400.00.

On Friday, May 16th, William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $2,392,872.54.

CORT stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

