JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $226.87 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.44% of Elastic worth $226,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $4,908,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 221,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,236.35. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at $396,334,890.81. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

