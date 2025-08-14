JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of Fastenal worth $256,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,410. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

