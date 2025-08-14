Insider Buying: Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Chairman Purchases $995,271.20 in Stock

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 62,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,016.44. The trade was a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,642,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,364,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,478 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,491,000.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

