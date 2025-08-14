Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CODI. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 167,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 827.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Compass Diversified Stock Up 10.0%
Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.05. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $24.32.
Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.
