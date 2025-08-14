Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,286 Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cannae by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,083 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 1,024,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,601,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 763,324 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,174,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at $7,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Cannae Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cannae had a positive return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -7.16%.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

