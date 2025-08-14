Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $103.57 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.