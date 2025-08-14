Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,844 PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,440,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.