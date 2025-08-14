Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 729,521 Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 729,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,974,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -160.36, a PEG ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. Westlake Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -396.23%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.