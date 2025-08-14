416,721 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 416,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,577,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.52% of Credicorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.25.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $249.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $165.18 and a 52-week high of $254.53.

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.