Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $348,000 in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in LendingClub by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.46. LendingClub Corporation has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,611.50. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,955 shares of company stock worth $545,648. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

