Nuveen LLC Invests $79.49 Million in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,759,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,487,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

