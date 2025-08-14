432,944 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 432,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,691,000 after purchasing an additional 655,153 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in IQVIA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,528,000 after purchasing an additional 439,649 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

