Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Liquidia Technologies Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.14. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 732.17% and a negative return on equity of 185.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia Technologies

In other news, insider Scott Moomaw sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $68,501.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,738.68. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $76,069.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,777.64. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,392. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 2,342.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

