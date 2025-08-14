Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wedbush

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Passage Bio Trading Up 13.7%

PASG stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 66,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $379,275.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,584.16. This trade represents a 12.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 10,662 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $70,369.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 303,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,892.20. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128,848 shares of company stock valued at $733,658 and have sold 29,182 shares valued at $197,233. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 9,256,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 829,998 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 225,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,311.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

