KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

KBR Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. KBR has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth $92,565,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KBR by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,111 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,539 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 5,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 907,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 889,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,347,000 after purchasing an additional 683,280 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

