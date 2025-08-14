WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $18.45.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

