Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

PSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

