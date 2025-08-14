Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
PSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.
