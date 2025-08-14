Target (NYSE:TGT) Given a $107.00 Price Target by Truist Financial Analysts

Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.81.

TGT opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Community Bank increased its stake in Target by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Target by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,777,000 after purchasing an additional 485,239 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

