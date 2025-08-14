Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $15.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NPCE opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.70. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 184.84% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $19,468,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $9,874,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 94.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NeuroPace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 511,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth $5,727,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

