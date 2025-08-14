Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%. The firm had revenue of $1,801 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,490. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,340. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 22.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,925 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,235.8% in the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 644,455 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 40.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 538,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

