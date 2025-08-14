Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

