Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,771 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,387,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ooma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ooma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In related news, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $120,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 65,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,737.10. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $142,470.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Performance

Ooma Company Profile

OOMA opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.54 million, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

