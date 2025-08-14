Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 778 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $169.32 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.03 and a 1 year high of $235.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $8.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $5.86. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,142 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $1,372,488.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,653.20. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 11,250 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $1,529,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 987,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,188,903.70. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,349. Insiders own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.