Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 317,006 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Methanex by 19.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 1,499.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 817,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 766,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93. Methanex Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

View Our Latest Report on MEOH

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.