Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 151,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $217.38 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

