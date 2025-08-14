F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 5,297 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FFIV opened at $325.79 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $334.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.37.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in F5 by 689.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

