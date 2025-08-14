UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $1,832,164.88 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,832,164.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,898,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,734.56. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,832,164.88.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $1,700,153.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $1,676,150.84.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Monday, July 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $1,696,152.64.

On Friday, July 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $1,692,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $1,860,167.40.

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 469.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 223,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 184,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 209,903 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

