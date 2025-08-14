United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.8125.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

UPS stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

