Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $387.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4,607.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,660,039 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 641,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 550,706 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.