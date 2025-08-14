Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.