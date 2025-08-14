Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3%

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 159,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 475,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

