Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of CPRI opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,215,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $55,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 855,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.