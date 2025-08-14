Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $38.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE AORT opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Artivion has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $287,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 187,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,482. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $743,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 79,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,448. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,406 shares of company stock worth $1,801,262 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Artivion by 76.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artivion by 40.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

