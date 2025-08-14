CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $34,284,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

