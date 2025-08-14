Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 206.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AL opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

