Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,882 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 24.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

