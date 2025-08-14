Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 63,662 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,662 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $740.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.46. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

