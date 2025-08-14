Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 62,557 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Alkami Technology worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,878,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,949,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,676,000 after purchasing an additional 501,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,179,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $577,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 430,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 229,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $5,147,534.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,033,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,030,303.84. This trade represents a 1.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 and sold 27,690 shares worth $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.