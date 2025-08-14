Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,032 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Intapp worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intapp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intapp by 33,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intapp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $321,247.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 437,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,096.95. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,913 shares of company stock worth $3,974,734. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Intapp Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of INTA stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

